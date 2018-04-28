Kevin Smith Shares Scary Story Of Someone Trying To Follow Him Home

For decades, Kevin Smith has regularly held lengthy spoken word events around the country, offering his fans the opportunity to learn even more about the filmmaker and sometimes even offering up photo opportunities. After a recent event in Des Moines, Iowa, it appears as though one audience member got a little too personal with Smith, attempting to follow him back to his hotel after the event.

Smith took to Twitter to reveal, “Just left the 2nd Des Moines BABBLE show at @Woolysdm and got followed home. Kept driving to lose tail but they followed for 20 mins until I did some speedy maneuvers through the back streets of the ‘burbs to lose them. Was a bit unnerving but didn’t ruin a night of fun shows.”

The filmmaker might not be making as many feature films lately, though his social media presence and multiple podcasts have given fans an intimate knowledge of many aspects of Smith’s personal life. It’s unclear if the follower had nefarious motivations or hoped for a more intimate interaction, but we’re glad Smith was able to make it out of the situation without an unwanted or dramatic encounter.

This is only the latest intense ordeal that Smith has suffered through in recent months, as he fought through a near-fatal heart attack in February. In the months since the health scare, the filmmaker has lost 30 pounds and claims the event helped him get his life back on track.

“I feel great! Honestly, the heart attack was the best thing to ever happen to me,” Smith shared with The Today Show. “And it makes sense because I had 100 percent blockage in the LAD, the big artery, the ‘Widowmaker.’”

As if the event wasn’t only a wakeup call to focus attention on his health, the heart attack resulted in Smith confronting his two biggest fears.

“The other thing I kept talking about was like, I was afraid of dying, it’s my biggest fear ever. But like, it happened almost and I was okay, I lived through it,” Smith confessed. “My second biggest fear was anyone seeing me naked. And in the hospital, your chances of dying and being seen naked go up real huge and stuff. So I was terrified of that in the operating room.”

The comedy special that Smith filmed the night of his heart attack, Silent But Deadly, will air on Showtime on May 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

