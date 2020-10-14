Ludacris Animated Series Karma’s World Announced By Netflix

Netflix has revealed another new animated series in the works for the streaming service, revealing that 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment are developing Karma’s World. Created by American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, the series is inspired by his oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment in 2009. Forty eleven minute episodes have been ordered, with the series being produced for children ages 6-9, telling a coming of age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

The official logline for the series reads: “Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world…she wants to change the world with it!”

Listen up: Karma’s World, a new animated series from @Ludacris is coming to Netflix! Inspired by his daughter Karma, it’s about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

And best believe you won’t mind the theme song getting stuck in your head 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pcV0x0ybkD — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) October 13, 2020

Karma’s World will also feature original songs which tackle issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more. Sound design and original music are created and supervised by Chris Bridges and James Bennett Jr., and produced by Gerald Keys.

The series is produced in partnership with 9 Story’s Oscar-nominated, Dublin-based studio Brown Bag Films and its Emmy Award-winning Creative Affairs Group as well as Karma’s World Entertainment, Chris Bridges’s production company. Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey from 9 Story Media Group executive produce.