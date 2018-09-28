Nutella Fans Will Love New Hazelnut M&M’s

A new event in M&M’s is now capturing mainstream buzz, as taste-testers have revealed that the new “Hazelnut Spread” flavor of M&M’s taste remarkably close to something akin to Nutella. After that reveal started popping up on sites like BuzzFeed, it quickly went viral, as worldwide love of Nutella is all-too real.

These Hazelnut Spread M&M’s will be launched along with a new line that the Mars company will be putting out in 2019: M&M’s chocolate bars. Here’s the complete lineup of fan-favorite flavors that candy lovers will get to sample in bar form:

Milk Chocolate

Peanut

Crispy

Crispy Mint

Almond

M&M fans have certainly been down this road before, as Mars has a long history of new flavor events that test the waters for what consumers will choose as the next hit M&M’s flavor. Certain readers are probably old enough to remember the ’90s era when the launch of peanut butter M&M’s was a major cultural event, and they’re now a cultural mainstay. The launch, death, and resurrection of crispy M&M’s is also a big candy-culture memory, as is the more-recent debates over pretzel M&M’s, caramel M&M’s, and that risky call to let fans vote a new flavor into existence.

These new M&M’s flavors will be available in April 2019. Will you be taking the taste test? Let us know in the comments!