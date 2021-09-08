Marvel’s What If: Fans Hate Hank Pym for Ruining Two Realities

This week’s episode of Marvel’s What If..,? brought viewers to the world of Marvel Zombies and gave them a whole new reason to dislike Hank Pym. In the third episode of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, Hank Pym murdered most of the Avengers before they could assemble as revenge for his daughter Hope Van Dyne, a SHIELD agent, dying in the field. In this week’s episode, Pym is once again the source of the Marvel Universe’s problems, though this time, his involvement is much less deliberate. In his attempt to rescue his wife, Janet Van Dyne, from the Quantum Realm, he inadvertently brought the zombie apocalypse to Earth.

Regardless, some Marvel fans have had about enough of Hank Pym (echoing sentiments many Marvel Comics fans have had for years) now that he’s responsible for ruining two different realities in the multiverse. They’re voicing their displeasure online, and we’ve collected some of those comments here. Enjoy.

What did you think of this week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? Did the Marvel Zombies live up to your expectations? Are you also tired of Hank Pym messing up realities? Let us know how you feel about it all in the comments section. Marvel’s What If…? debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.

