McDonald’s Appears to Be Testing Snickerdoodle McFlurrys

Hot on the heels of a massive Blueberry McGriddle revelation, McDonald’s could be in the process of shaking up the dessert game as well. Food YouTuber Peep THIS Out! (via ChewBoom) posted earlier this weekend that he’d bumped into a local McDonald’s in southern California selling Snickerdoodle McFlurrys. That’s right, in addition to the traditional M&M and OREO offerings, this particular location had been selling a frozen treat featuring the classic cookie recipe.

According to the review, the McFlurry — like all others — uses the fast-food chain’s classic vanilla soft serve as a base before mixing in both cookie bites and cinnamon. As of now, McDonald’s is remaining mum on the item as no official releases or social media posts have been made. It’s likely a test item to see if it would be something they could roll out nationwide — that, or it’s a seasonal thing as the calendar inches closer to fall.

The typical McDonald’s frozen treat menu includes the aforementioned M&M and OREO McFlurry offerings in addition to regular vVanilla Cones, three kinds of Sundaes, and three different shakes.

Do you have the Snickerdoodle McFlurry at your local McDonald’s? Let us know in the comments below!