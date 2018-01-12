Michael Jackson Almost Built an Entire Peter Pan Theme Park

Michael Jackson always had an affinity for Peter Pan, so much so that he referred to his home as Neverland Ranch. Well, the pop-star almost took things even further, as he had plans to build an entire Peter Pan theme park.

The Disney and More blog recently released concept photos from the park that never was, along with new details regarding Jaskson’s plans.

Back in 1997, Jackson teamed up with Prince Al-Waleed, the biggest private stock-holder at Disneyland Paris, and created a company called Kingdom Entertainment. Once the company was formed, Jackson went to Landmark and asked them to design a Neverland/Peter Pan theme park for the public to attend.

Landmark quickly started working and drew up designs for the park. The entrance to the park was a sprawling London street. Guests could then board a ride that took them into the jungles of Neverland.

According to Disney and More’s report, “Guests would have sat on a platform which would have turned down on a 50 degrees angle, a bit less than on the ‘flying’ coasters, and the movie would have been projected on a huge Omnimax dome located under the platform, giving to the guests the illusion of flying over London and Neverland.”

The designs for the park included various boat rides and rollercoasters, and even contained a space for a live event space.

To see the full concept photos from the park, you can head over to Disney and More.