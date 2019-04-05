Move Over Lunchables, Brunchables Are Coming

Kraft Heinz’ Lunchables continue to be insanely popular, but the company is switching things up for its latest creation. They’ve already tackled lunch, and while we don’t expect Dinnerables to happen anytime soon, they are attempting to take on breakfast with their new Brunchables breakfast offerings. Kraft Heinz initially announced the new offering on social media, and many took it to be their take on an April Fools joke. They came out to dispel that though, revealing that these indeed are real, and will be coming sooner than later to store shelves everywhere.

As you can gather from the name Bruncahbles are all about providing a quick breakfast on the go. Like their Lunchables products, Brunchables will allow kids and adults to build their own breakfast sandwiches with bacon strips, cheese, and breakfast flatbreads and will also come with a mini blueberry muffin.

“Lunchables always likes to excite adults and kids alike with options that bring mixed-up fun to lunchtime, and we wanted to extend that mission to breakfast,” said Zach Meyers, director of marketing, Kraft Heinz. “For years we’ve seen fans ask whether or not Lunchables would create a breakfast version. We’re excited to finally unveil Brunchables, an exciting new choice at breakfast that helps start kids’ days off right.”

Plot twist: It’s REAL. Join a waitlist worth waiting in, so you can give yourself a chance to win the hottest brunch item ever: #Brunchables. P.S. you only have 72 hours. 😘https://t.co/6CNqOSA8UX pic.twitter.com/9ku6XNWwmK — The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 2, 2019

To celebrate the launch fans can put their name on a waitlist to be one of a hundred people to try Brunchables out early before they fully launch in April. The first offerings will feature three different versions. Customers can choose from Bacon and Cheese, Breakfast Ham and Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage and Cheese. Each one will cost $1.99 a pack.

