New Arrow Poster Teases Return Of New Episodes

The CW Television Network would like remind you that Arrow will return with all-new episodes starting with next Wednesday’s “The Offer” episode. To do so, they have released a new poster of Stephen Amell dressed in his superhero suit.

In “The Offer,” still weighed down by his last meeting with Ra’s al Ghul (Matt Nable), Oliver returns home to find a new villain and his crew have started terrorizing Starling City – Michael Amar AKA Murmur (guest star Adrian Glynn McMorran), a man whose mouth has been sewn shut. Meanwhile, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law) bond over their issues with their fathers and Nyssa makes Laurel an offer. Thea (Willa Holland) is forced to come to terms with her father after Oliver brings Malcom (John Barrowman) to the loft to recover, and Lance (Paul Blackthorne) shuts out both Laurel and the Arrow.

