New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is Officially a Top Seller

A recent Xbox Game Pass day-one game is officially a top seller. On Xbox consoles, the new day-one Xbox Game Pass is in the Top 100 Best-Selling games of the week. This is impressive, but not overly impressive. What’s more impressive is the fact that it was the third best-selling game on Steam the past week, behind only two games: Pragmata and Windrose, both of which are some of the biggest hits of 2026 so far.

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More specifically, the #3 best-selling Steam game last week was Poncle and Nosebleed Interactive’s Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, a fast-paced but turn-based roguelite deckbuilder. As the name suggests, it’s a spin-off of the 2022 indie hit, Vampire Survivors, from the same developer. So far, it looks like the spin-off won’t be as popular, but it’s certainly proving popular in its own right. Meanwhile, subscribers have warned that it is “insanely addictive.”

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A New Fan Favorite

Not only is Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors proving popular, but cherished. To this end, it has a 96% approval rating after 5,526 user reviews. This gives the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Store, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars, which is very high for a day-one Xbox Game Pass game, which often don’t score very high on the Xbox Store due to a lowered barrier to entry.

As for the game itself, it takes the original game and makes it into a tactical deckbuilder where you must build busted decks to explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective and obliterate familiar foes.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors normally only costs $10 on the Xbox Store and Steam, so it being available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass isn’t saving subscribers very much money. How long it is going to be available via the subscription service remains to be seen, but as long as it is, subscribers can also purchase it outright with a 20% discount.

Those who decide to check out Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors via Xbox Game Pass should expect a runtime of about 10 to 25 hours, on average, depending on how much side content is engaged with.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.