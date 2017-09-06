New Power Rangers And Rita Repulsa Movie Suits Shown In Full At Event

Saban Brands and Lionsgate have recently put the modern and edgy costumes from the upcoming live-action Power Rangers movie on display.

Below, you will find a video and photos that provide a closer look at the practical suits Weta Workshop created, including costumes for Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Black Ranger, as well as Rita Repulsa’s green and thorny armor.

“We’ve really pushed ourselves to make them feel different from any other superhero costume that’s out there,” director Dean Israelite told EW back in March. “One key that’s different to the Power Ranger suits is that they’re not really suits that people get into. They’re suits that morph onto our kids, so they already have this almost metaphysical quality to them.”

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Saban’s Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery as Jason Lee Scott/the Red Ranger, RJ Cyler as Billy Cranston/the Blue Ranger, Becky G as Trini Kwan/the Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack Taylor/the Black Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly Hart/the Pink Ranger, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, Bill Hader as Alpha 5, and Bryan Cranston as Zordon.

The film is being directed by Project Almanac-helmer Dean Israelite and was written by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz.

Power Rangers is scheduled for release on January 13, 2017.