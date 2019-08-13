Here’s How to Get Olive Garden Pasta for Life

In a matter of weeks, Olive Garden is going to allow to purchase a pass that will grant you pasta for the rest of your life. Sounds pretty gnarly, right? Beginning this Thursday, August 15th, the chain Italian restaurant will be selling a “Lifetime Pasta Pass” for the first time ever. Starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, pasta fiends can go to www.PastaPass.com to purchase a “Never Ending Pasta Pass” for $100.

That pass will grant the holder to unlimited access to the restaurant’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl for nine weeks, starting September 23rd and ending November 24th. The passes will be on sale for 30 minutes or until all 24,000 are sold, whichever comes first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then, beginning Friday, August 16th, the first 50 fans who opted in for a chance at the “Lifetime Pasta Pass” will have the chance to upgrade their “Never Ending Pasta Pass” for an additional $400. That pass not only gets you access to the same pasta available in the Never Ending deal, but will also provide the cardholder with a lifetime supply of sauces and toppings, soup, salad, and breadsticks. Unlike the “Never Ending Pasta Pass,” the “Lifetime Pasta Pass” is valid for life — you know, in contrast to just nine weeks.

As Olive Garden says in a statement, the Lifetime Pass will be paid back by the 45th bowl of pasta the cardholder eats. Card use is available all day and nights at any Olive Garden location.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Olive Garden executive vice president of marketing Jennifer Arguello said in a release. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

What’s your favorite dish at Olive Garden? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things food!