Oreo Releases Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Flavors

Oreo cookies are a standard snack for millions, but the treat isn’t a simple as you would think. Over the years, the brand has released some interesting flavors, but the newest have fans gagging.

So, if you’re interested in Oreo‘s hot chicken wing or wasabi cookies, congratulate yourself. Someone out there at the company is looking out for you.

Recently, Mondelēz International confirmed Oreo is pursuing two new cookie flavors. The cookies will be getting hot chicken wing and wasabi flavors, prompting Oreo’s parent company to call them “innovation sensations”.

Mondelez has released new Oreo flavors from China. Are you Team Hot Chicken Wing or Team Wasabi? //t.co/kVgvo7ALpL — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) August 28, 2018

According to the release, the hot chicken Oreo cookies have a bright orange creme filling between traditional chocolate wafers. The wasabi treat has green creme, and Oreo is honest enough to call the flavors “big and bold” as netizens do double-takes over the release.

Sadly, it seems the adventurous flavors will be hard to get in the west. Right now, it looks like China is the only market selling these cookies. So, if you want the snacks that bad, you can take a risk by picking up a resale package and dealing with those import fees.

Over on Twitter, fans have made polls asking others whether they would try the new cookies. So far, the results aren’t in favor of the flavors, and social media isn’t holding back with its hot takes.

“If I ever bit into an Oreo and it tasted like wasabi I would immediately call an exorcist,” Alison HS shared on Twitter, eliciting viral likes from likeminded folk.

So, would you try these unique flavors? Which unique taste should Oreo go after next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!