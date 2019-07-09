Outback Steakhouse Rolls Out “Bloom-ified” Menu Including Bloomin’ Fried Chicken

Playing off their staple Bloomin’ Onion, Outback Steakhouse has introduced a full “Bloom-ified” menu with entrees fans of the classic appetizer may enjoy. The menu is anchored by four different entrees, starting with Bloomin’ Fried Chicken, a boneless chicken breast coated with the same breading as Bloomin’ Onions. It’s then fried and served with Outback’s signature spicy bloom sauce.

Other entrees include a Bloom-Crusted Center-Cut Sirloin, Bloom-Crusted Filet, and a Loaded Bloomin’ onion, the traditional appetizer smothered with Aussie Cheese Fries, bloom sauce, and spicy ranch dressing. It should be noted that any steak on the menu can be “Bloom-ified,” which adds the aforementioned Bloomin’ breading to serve as a crust.

The Aussie-themed chain has added some other menu items as a part of the limited-time menu, and those include Aussie Twist Ribs, BBQ Pork Porterhouse, Toowoomba Filet of Salmon, Seasoned and Seared Prime Rib, and Bone-In Natural Cut Ribeye.

“Bloom-ified” menu options start at $13.99 and the specialized entree descriptions can be found below.

New Bloom-Crusted Center-Cut Sirloin: Seared center-cut sirloin topped with a crust inspired by the brand’s Bloomin’ Onion, made with horseradish, creamy butter, sweet onion and Outback Original Bloomin’ Onion seasoning and drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce. The entree is served with your choice of two freshly made sides.

New Bloom-Crusted Filet: A tender filet Bloom-Ified and served with your choice of two sides.

Loaded Bloomin’ Onion: A signature Bloomin’ Onion topped with loaded Aussie Cheese Fries and served with spicy signature bloom sauce and spicy ranch dressing.

Bloomin’ Fried Chicken: A boneless chicken breast hand battered in Outback Original Bloomin’ Onion seasoning, fried until golden brown and drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce. Served with homestyle mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal veggie.

Conveniently enough, Outback also rolled out all-new Boomarita flavors, including mango, blackberry, and watermelon, all in addition to the chain’s signature house margarita flavor.

The Bloom-ified menu is now available at participating Outback Steakhouse locations.

