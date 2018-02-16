‘Pacific Rim Uprising’: Throwdown TV Spot Released

Pacific Rim Uprising is going all out with its latest TV spot which is being called “Throwdown.”

In the new spot, the Gypsy Avenger has its hands full in trying to take on a kaiju monsters in the middle of some city streets. The damage to the city is brutal as both fighters duel in an effort to get an upper hand. In the impressive continuous shot which seems to be aimed for a 3-D viewing, the kaiju seems to be getting the best of John Boyega’s Jake Pentecost and his mech.

“I loved the first movie and one of the biggest reasons is because of Idris Elba,” Boyega told ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con. He is excited to play Elba’s character’s son. “It was definitely something I hadn’t imagined,” Boyega said. “I saw myself in a Jaeger suit and I was like ‘Oh, crap! This is what you brought me in for!’”

Boyega’s character appears to be echoing his father but Jake will still be an apple which falls a bit further from the tree than meets the eye at a glance. “We find him at the beginning of the movie in a circumstance quite different from his dad.” Boyega said. The actor describes his role as a criminal on the streets in the beginning who is brought back through a connection to Cailee Spaeny’s Amara character.

“He is nothing without his best friend Jake,” franchise newcomer Scott Eastwood says of his character. “They’ve got some issues to work out from the past.”

Director Steven DeKnight is burdened with taking over for Guillermo del Toro. “Guillermo set the table,” DeKnight said. “We wanted to make sure we honored what he created and also expanded the universe. This is hopefully the first step in a bigger Pacific Rim franchise that we really wanted to explore the universe and look at the first movie and expand on it. There are references to the first movie and what happened in the first movie. As our people try to understand why the Kaiju attack, why the aliens sent the kaiju… We really wanted to honor the first movie and go forward and moving 10 years in the future gave us the chance to do that.”

Pacific Rim Uprising opens March 23.