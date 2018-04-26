Paramount Confirms ‘World War Z 2’, ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, and More

To close out its presentation on Wednesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed several films which will be arriving in the next couple of years to close out its 2018 CinemaCon presentation.

Chief among the confirmations was World War Z 2, the long-awaited sequel to Brad Pitt’s zombie thriller World War Z from 2013. The film’s logo flashed by during a montage of films which are officially on Paramount’s production schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also promised is a Dungeons & Dragons movie, which had a logo matching that of the popular board game. Recently Joe Manganiello revealed he wanted to develop a film, offering to team up with his Rampage director Brad Peyton. Whether or not either will be involved is unknown.

Another sequel on the Paramount schedule is Coming 2 America, which featured Eddie Murphy in its quick logo glimpse, though no other details were shared.

Also featured are Micronauts (expected in 2020), Eli, Will Smith’s Gemini Man, a sequel to Top Gun which will return Tom Cruise to star and have Jerry Bruckheimer producing, a Sonic the Hedgehog film (expected in 2019), a Terminator film which will return Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, Monster on the Hill, The Spongebob Movie: It’s A Wonderful Sponge, Luck, Rocketman, and “several new Star Trek” movies.

Many of the release dates for these films have not yet been revealed. For a full recap of Paramount’s star-studded CinemaCon presentation, click here. For updates from CinemaCon, be sure to follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.