‘Peter Pan’ Movie Update From ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Producer

While the upcoming Peter Pan movie might be further off than any original expected 2018 arrival, producer Jim Whitaker is willing to share his idea of what to expect from it.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for his upcoming Disney film, A Wrinkle in Time, Whitaker opened up about how far along the Peter Pan film is and what audiences can expect from the adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale. “Still working on the script, honestly,” Whitaker said. “But you know David Lowery’s work. He worked on Peter Pan and I would say some of the tenets of his great work is a kind of grounded emotionality. And I think that’s at least one part of what you can expect. But it’ll be a big, rollicking adventure, too.”

In fact, fans can expect the film to contain quite a bit of inspiration, as well. It’s something common in Whitaker’s films and will never be more evident than in A Wrinkle in Time. The Ava Duvernay-directed Disney movie aims to inspire people of all ages to find their light and hope, which is what drew Whitaker to it.

“A lot of [my movies] have to do with emotion,” Whitaker said. “It’s really about a character’s journey and a lot of them has to do with hope. I like to do movies that ultimately have hope in them.”

There is no bit of hope or message of finding your inner hero spared in A Wrinkle in Time, which Whitaker credits to the director. “The film, in terms of science fiction and fantasy, is a movie that has embedded messages in it that were really important to [Duvernay],” Whitaker adds. “A message of hope, a message of good versus evil. Messages of self actualization. And those were really important to her. But it’s also a kids movie, and I think she really, really wanted to tell a story that was just for kids. And that was important to her.”

A release date for Peter Pan has not yet been revealed. Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018.