PHOTOS: Toys, Figurines, and More at New York Comic Con 2017

New York Comic Con is always good for one thing – showcasing toys. This year was no different.

Mezco Toys was out in full force, showing its upcoming line for the next couple seasons. Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad, Red Skull, Superman and more are shown from the One:12 Collection. There’s also a upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming release. “With a comprehensively detailed film-accurate outfit and unique character specific accessories,” the description of the figure reads. “This figure also features a newly sculpted body to accurately reflect the slender, teenage frame of Spider-Man in the new movie.”

If you’d like to get your hands on one of Mezco’s available One:12 figures, they’re currently available for purchase on their website, and will retail for $80. Select supplies of the figure will also be available at Mezco’s New York Comic Con booth.

If you’re at the New York Comic Con, be sure to check out the Banpresto booth as they also have their full line up out on display.

