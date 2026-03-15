Firefly Revival With Original Cast Officially Confirmed, 24 Years After the Sci-Fi Show’s Cancellation

It’s time to dust off your browncoat, because Firefly is coming back! The Sci-Fi series was wrongly cancelled 24 years ago, after only 11 of its 14 episodes had aired on Fox (some out of order). The cult following it gained led to the 2005 movie, Serenity, which was designed to wrap things up, but calls for more have never ceased, with fans hungrier than ever for more adventure from their favorite ragtag crew.

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Now, those calls have been heeded. After a couple of weeks of Nathan Fillion teasing something with Firefly‘s cast on Instagram, it’s now been officially confirmed: a Firefly revival show is happening, and it’s going to be animated, according to Deadline. Alongside Fillion, original stars Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Gina Torres, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Summer Glau, and Sean Maher are all involved. “The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant. Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it’s something they deserve,” said Fillion at Awesome Con, drawing attention to the fans’ 24-year-long support campaign.

Everything We Know So Far

A ‘FIREFLY’ animated series is in the works.



All of the main cast are expected to reprise their roles.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/WFoUFdP4lT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 15, 2026

Speaking at Awesome Con, Fillion, alongside his costars, gave fans the news they’ve been waiting over two decades for, saying that the new Firefly animated series is in advanced development. He also said that the reboot is being developed under his own production banner, Collision33, alongside 20th Television Animation. It has also been noted that Joss Whedon, who created the original series, will not be involved in the animated project. And as for the showrunners for the animated revival, the series has tapped the writing-producer team Tara Butters (Agent Carter) and Marc Guggenheim (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and a script has been completed.

The revival will be set between the original 2002 television run and Serenity, which debuted in 2005, thereby expanding the universe while preserving the existing canon and lore. And now that it’s official, fans have tons of hopes and dreams for the animated series, though some are skeptical of it being animated; most are just happy that their favorite show is slated to return and finish the stories it was never allowed to tell. “I am happy Firefly is back, but knowing Disney owns the rights to it, I just hope they don’t ruin it like most of the new Star Wars,” says one fan. Another adds, “If Nathan Fillion and the rest of the crew are back, I’m following them to the edge of the ‘Verse. Shiny!”

Are you looking forward to the animated Firefly reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans!