New Free Steam Game Is Proving Popular With PC Gamers

Steam has a new free game, and according to user reviews, this free game is worth checking out. Those on Steam Deck, specifically, who may be interested in this new free PC game will, unfortunately, find no details on Steam Deck compatibility, as compatibility is listed as “unknown.” The good news is the game is free to download, so it costs nothing for Steam Deck users to do the work of Valve.

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The new free Steam game in question is called SnowBot, an adventure exploration game from developer Inoutofit, who has debuted with the release. And according to the aforementioned Steam user reviews, it is a strong debut for the developer. To date, the free PC game has attracted over 100 user reviews, and 91% of these reviews recommend the game. This gives SnowBot a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. And contrary to popular belief, being free does not help inflate user reviews; in fact, it often reduces the percentage of positive reviews due to the barrier of entry being lifted. We know this because when a premium game is made free for a limited time, its user review score typically worsens during this free period.

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“A Neat Game”

While some of SnowBot’s user reviews do note the game’s controls are clunky at times, which is to be expected from a free game, its charm, visuals, and atmosphere overshadow this aspect of the game. If you are familiar with WASD controls, which many older PC gamers may be, then its controls shouldn’t be much of a problem, but if you are not, then it can indeed feel clunky and strange at times.

“A neat game. Visuals overall are nice, the whole ‘vibe’ is cool, music fits

A few puzzles, some interactions… a short, pretty interesting adventure,” reads the top user review for the game.

Another user review adds: “Charming little game with a really calming vibe and a beautifully soothing soundtrack. I loved being able to wander around at my own speed, poking at different objects and slowly uncovering what was actually going on.”

It is unclear what SnowBot’s future is. There has been one update issued since launch, but presumably there won’t be many more, considering the game is 100% free and thus not generating any money for the developer. Meanwhile, if this new free Steam game does not tickle your fancy, there is another free PC game currently available on Steam, but the time to grab it for free is running out.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.