Power Rangers: This Is What Elizabeth Banks Could Look Like As Rita Repulsa

Ever since Elizabeth Banks was cast as the titular villain in the new Power Rangers reboot, fans everywhere couldn’t be more excited. But with no images online yet from the new film, we decided to take matters into our own hands.

That’s why we had artist BossLogic create an image of what Elizabeth Banks would look like as Rita, and its nothing short of jawdropping.

Rita Repulsa is an evil humanoid alien witch bent on galactic domination. Being a powerful sorceress, Rita has conquered many worlds through the Universe, but she was defeated thousands of years ago by Zordon of Eltar during her failed invasion of Earth.

If you’re new to Power Rangers, buckle in for a second – it get’s a little weird.

Rita Repulsa was an evil sorceress with one goal in mind, to rule the galaxy of course. She was quite successful working under Lord Zedd until she came face to face with someone by the name of Zordon. Basically, Zedd beats Rita and traps her in what everyone refers to as a “space dumpster.” She was booted into space and left to float around for 10,000 years. Her dumpster crash-landed on the moon, freed, and decided to torment Earth once again.

Check out BossLogic’s artwork below.

