Pumpkin Spice Spam Is Something That’s Actually Coming Out

Beginning next month, Hormel is jumping in the Pumpkin Spice trend headfirst with the introduction of Pumpkin Spice SPAM. From what started as an April Fool’s joke once upon a time has bloomed into a legitimate product and the new version of the canned meat will be available starting September 23rd. According to the official SPAM Twitter, the product will only be available in two-packs through the company’s website and on Walmart.com.

Though pumpkin puree won’t actually be used in the product itself, a spokesman for Hormel has confirmed to CNN the product will use Pumpkin Spice-adjacent spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. It’s the peak time to introduce Pumpkin Spice-anything as Starbucks and Dunkin’ have both been gearing up for their fall seasonal menus.

Hormel is saying Pumpkin Spice SPAM will be available for a limited time only, but it has yet to be seen just how limited that means. With both Thanksgiving and Christmas on deck in the United States, one would think the seasonal treat would be carried in stores through the end of the year.

