Reddit Is Apparently Down and The Internet Is Panicked

Reddit has become a go-to spot for all things media, but what happens when you cannot get your content fix? Well, it seems like a ton of fans worldwide are experiencing that dilemma firsthand today since the site appears to be down.

If you head over to Reddit, the website will simply spin for a bit before giving users an error. For most users, the page just says “Service Unavailable” but a few fans have found workarounds to the issue.

By going to a specific Reddit page in your browser history, some fans are able to pull up the site. From there, users have been able to access their curated homepage and favorite threads. It appears the website is overhauling design aspects for its front page, so fans are hoping the website won’t be down for too long.

Reddit is down. Nothing to be alarmed by. Im sure everything’s fine. pic.twitter.com/7kEPFpThIu — Rob Marley 🎙 (@MarleyAudio) January 10, 2019

Reddit is down this morning. That blows. Between sleeping in and not having my reddit time, my morning is all kinds of screwed up. At least there’s coffee. — Punk Kid (@TheLudlowReaper) January 10, 2019

Of course, there are other places for fans to go and celebrate their favorite things. Twitter is up and running as is Facebook if the latter suits your fancy. There are also other places to visit such as Tumblr, but the blogging website has come under fire recently thanks to some new censorship guidelines.

While Reddit did get some heat earlier this week for locking down accounts following a security scare, Tumblr managed to bring about a full social media revolt when it enacted new guidelines regarding porn. After batches of underage pornography were found on Tumblr, the site decided it was time to clean up the site for good. As such, Tumblr enacted widespread rules banning pornographic images from its site which include everything from fan-art to GIFs and anything involving female-presenting nipples. The decision to blanket ban all NSFW content didn’t sit well with fans who championed Tumblr as a safe space for sexual exploration, and fans didn’t go easy on the site when its new guidelines were put into place.

So, will you be able to live without Reddit while it sorts its stuff out?