Saved by the Bell Reboot’s Mitchell Hoog Reveals Story Changes Were Made After Pandemic Shutdown

The Saved by the Bell reboot is finally here and ComicBook.com has been chatting with some of Bayside High’s newest students. We recently spoke with Dexter Darden (Devante Young) who revealed he wants to be in Michael B. Jordan’s Static Shock movie. Another Saved by the Bell star we had the chance to talk to was Mitchell Hoog who plays Zack and Kelly’s son, Mac Morris. In the reboot’s final episode, Mac checks his phone and confusingly asks, “What’s coronavirus?,” indicating that the series’ potential second season could focus on the pandemic. While speaking with Hoog, we asked if he knows if they plan to incorporate COVID-19 in season two, and how much of the first season was filmed after the pandemic shutdown.

“Honestly, I can’t say,” Hoog said of potential season two plans. “And not even ‘can’t say’ out of legal reasons; I don’t know. [With] our writer’s room, I feel constantly surprised. And with every table read, we would all sit down and be like kids on Christmas morning. We were so excited to read what was in these 50 pages because we’d have no clue what was going to happen. I think that’s also kind of the fun of the series. So I think that’s to be determined.”

“We shot, let’s see. We went back in August for six weeks and we shot [episodes] eight, nine, 10, and then a little bit of one,” Hoog explained. “I think that was also one of the really cool things about being a part of the show is, we have this long break, and all of us were diligent enough to kind of think on the topics that were being brought up in society. So once we went back, there were conversations, and kind of stories within the story that we changed, because we were like, ‘This needs more light right now.’ Or, ‘Okay, we were actually wrong about this the first time. Let’s tweak this a little bit.’”

The new Saved by the Bell is now available to stream on Peacock.