Screamin’ Sriracha Doritos to Hit Store Shelves This Fall

It’s already been pretty dang hot this summer and it’s about to get a hell of a lot hotter. According to some buzz on Instagram and other social circles, it appears Doritos will be launching a Screamin’ Sriracha flavor. Thanks to a heads up by foodie Instagrammer @lasnackdown, it appears Frito-Lay will be rolling out the spicy snacks this fall. According to the taste-tester, the flavors are pretty spot-on, with a beautiful blend of chiles, vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt.

Now, it should be noted that this isn’t Frito-Lay’s first rodeo when it comes to chile-based Doritos. The chip company introduced Sriracha chips in Japan last year and Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos have been on the shelves stateside for quite sometime. Suffice to say, it looks like certain foodies are getting their test bags of chips and as @lasnackdown points out, it’s a solid snack scoring a 9 out of 10.

With summer well underway, Frito-Lay has put an emphasis on marketing their Doritos and other snacks for barbeques, get-togethers, and the like.

“Delighting consumers with a wide variety of snack options has always been our first priority, and it’s helped us earn our spot in 94 percent of America’s pantries,” Frito-Lay chief Mike Del Pozzo, said in a statement earlier this summer. “As snacking heats up in the summer months, so do our efforts to make sure that we are delivering the perfect side to any summer occasion.”