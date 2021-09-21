Sideshow Reveals Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Collectible

On Tuesday afternoon, Sideshow unveiled their latest collaboration with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Iglesias, a known geek and collector himself, is the focus of a new collectible toy which sees an energized artist’s sculpture of himself bursting out of a convertible (microphone in hand, always at the ready for some jokes) with his two pups riding in the back of the car. His famous dogs, Risa and Vinnie, are just along for the ride as they are in the wild life of Iglesias.

Sideshow provided ComicBook.com with a sample of the figure (which is available now, immediately upon its announcement) to get a look at it. It’s a fun design by Unruly Industries artist Glenn Pauline. “The collectible was designed with Fluffy’s fans in mind, not only with nods to his well-known love of cars, touring, comedy, his signature shirts, and his beloved dogs, but also his love of personally meeting his audience – with a raised blank platform built into the toy’s base specifically for Gabe to sign at shows and events,” Sideshow’s official description of the product reads.

Check out our first photos of the new The Fat and the Furious figure from Sideshow below! More photos are available on the official Sideshow site.

The small statue feels like is made of a high-quality material which is one of the first impressions when holding it. For being quite a bit shy of a foot tall or wide, it has a dense nature to provide a solid weight and quality! In total, the collectible is made of four pieces: its base, two dogs, and the car with Fluffy inside of it.

“Fluffy: The Fat and The Furious has been released as part of Sideshow’s designer toy brand, Unruly Industries, which creates and distributes distinctive artist-driven collectibles, art, and designer toys,” the item’s description reads. All credit to Unruly’s artist Glen Pauline as Fluffy himself, as due, but Risa and Vinnie might be stealing the show here, though. Check them out in the photo below!

The Fluffy: The Fat and The Furious Designer Collectible Toy is limited to only 500 pieces made in total and is priced at $75. It is available now from Sideshow. Want to see more of it? Let me know on Twitter or Instagram!