, the sequel to the hit adaptation of Frank Miller’s Sin City comic book series, will be in theaters on October 14, 2013, more than seven years after the release of the first film, according to co-director Robert Rodriguez.Rodriguez confirmed that Mickey Rourke and Jessica Alba are confirmed to reprise their Sin City roles, ensuring that the two fan-favorite characters from the first film (and two characters who have a huge amount of importance to the titular graphic novel) will remain as they were in 2005. A number of other cast members have reportedly been informally committed to the sequel, though, suggesting that the film will retain much of the original’s cast.The teaser poster released last week suggests that both Rodriguez and Miller will return to co-direct the film.
Sin City: A Dame To Kill For Gets a Release Date
