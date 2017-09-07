Snow White and the Huntsman videos released

star Kristen Stewart has had a busy week; ads for the film adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, in which she stars, have started popping up all over the Internet, with Stewart flashing so much leg for the camera that her body literally gets more room on the poster than the face of Garrett Hedlund, who’s the nominal star of the film. All the while, in addition to the ever-present buzz in the back of everyone’s head because Breaking Dawn Part II will hit in November, she’s headlining Snow White and the Huntsman.It’s arguably a big step for Stewart, whose turn in the Twilight movies has made her a household name but led to widespread criticism of her acting prowess. Snow White, meanwhile, gives her a chance to share the screen with Charlize Theron, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood and always a dominant force onscreen.In one of a number of clips released this week (rounded up by TG Daily), we get to see the pair face down for the first time, and…well, Stewart comes off looking pretty good. Certainly better than we would have expected. Check it out below.

Her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, is having a bit of an interesting summer himself, as you may have heard. The once and future Thor gets a chance to face off with Theron too, and while her character gets the better of the interaction, Hemsworth acquits himself pretty well in the actual performance.

The third and final clip this week, which hails from ComingSoon.net, gives a peek at some of the film’s action, along with a short featurette introduced by Hemsworth that addresses production on the scene in question. Check it out!Snow White and the Huntsman hits theaters in the U.S. on June 1.