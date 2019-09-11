Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Endorses Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival has been happening all week, and has seen tons of celebrities in attendance for various film screenings and premieres. Two films that made their debut at the festival are Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out and Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit. Johnson is best known for directing films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, and Waititi is famous for directing Thor: Ragnarok as well as What We Do in the Shadows. Johnson got the chance to see Waititi’s latest film at the event and tweeted some high praise.

“This movie’s a joy,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Legends supporting legends,” @borriborri_ replied.

“Other than Star Wars, the 2 movies I’m looking forward to are #JojoRabbit and #KnivesOut,” @MIB1188 shared.

“Dude I laughed, laughed, and then cried. It was excellent,” @RafaelMotamayor added.

In addition to Waititi, Jojo Rabbit also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th, and Knives Out will be released on November 27th.