While Saturday Night Live has come under criticism recently for not being as funny as it use to be, tonight’s episode with Justin Timberlake has offered up a blast from the past.In a segment about Justin Timberlake joining the five-timers club, Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, Chevy Chase, Candice Bergen and Paul Simon all made cameo appearances. Of course, Dan Aykroyd was serving drinks and Martin Short was serving appetizers since they haven’t reached the magic number five.After the five-timers club segment, Steve Martin & Dan Aykroyd stuck around to reprise their roles as Two Wild & Crazy Guys during a dating game show segment.
Steve Martin & Dan Aykroyd Bring Two Wild & Crazy Guys Back To SNL
