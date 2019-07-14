Taco Bell Introduces New Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Hot on the heels of Taco Bell rolling out their Steak Reaper Ranch dishes nationwide, the chain also introduced three additional fry-based dishes in test markets around the country. Leading the way is Memphis’ Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, which are pictured above. Using the same deep-fried potatoes as the Reaper Ranch dishes, the fries are topped with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, nacho cheese, and shredded cheddar. As an extra bonus, sour cream and pico de gallo are dolloped on top.

Moving north to the Windy City, Chicagoland Taco Bells are now home — at least on a limited basis — to Vampire Steaked fries. A similar setup with the fries, but instead with marinated steak and jalapeños and a spicy-savory sauce with notes of garlic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third new dish is being tested in Toledo, of all places, where the Ohio-based restaurants are getting Loaded Taco Fries, combining some of the best parts of already existing menu items. Using the fries, Loaded Taco Fries pile on the seasoned ground beef used in classic Taco Bell tacos and douse everything with two kinds of cheese before sprinkling crunchy red tortilla strips on top.

As with the Reaper Ranch dishes, it appears the new items in the test markets are available in both a “Supreme” setup with a bowl for $3.49 and wrapped into a more manageable burrito for $2.99. It’s unclear how long these items will be available in their respective cities nor is it known whether the fast food joint will end up rolling all items out nationwide. Suffice to say if you’re in Memphis, Chicago, or Toledo — eat your fair share of Taco Bell fries so the rest of us can enjoy them eventually, alright?

What’s your go-to Taco Bell item? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over all things food!