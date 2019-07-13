Taco Bell Adds Reaper Ranch Burrito and Supreme Fries Featuring World’s Hottest Pepper

It’s gettin’ a hell of a lot spicier in here. After a successful test launch last summer, Taco Bell has started rolling out a pair of Reaper Ranch products nationwide. On top of the regular fries, which have been available for quite some time at participating locations, the chain is offering a competitor to Taco John’s Supreme Potato Oles with a dish they call Steak Reaper Ranch Fries Supreme. They’re also offering a more compact version of the dish with the Steak Repear Ranch Fries Burrito.

In the Reaper Ranch Fries Supreme, a bed of fries is laid down before they’re doused with nacho cheese, marinated steak, diced tomatoes, and a dollop of sour cream. Everything’s then drizzled with Taco Bell’s Reaper Ranch sauce, which is noted by its use of the Carolina Reaper, arguably one of the world’s hottest peppers based on the Scoville scale.

The burrito is essentially the same thing, only wrapped in a burrito — the fries, steak, sauces, tomatoes, and sour cream are all included. As of now, the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries Supreme is available for a limited time for $3.49 while the burrito is going for $2.99. It should be noted that yes, while this is a nationwide rollout, the items are only available at participating locations and the prices may fluctuate depending on where you’re located.

As noted before, Reaper Ranch Fries — which can be seen above — were initially introduced last August alongside Rattlesnake Fries, a dish essentially the same setup, only with pickled jalapenos added. Diet wise, the Supreme Dish runs 470 calories while adding the tortilla for the burrito — dang carbs — will top you off at 490 calories.

Have you had either of the new Taco Bell items yet? If you have, share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt — that way we can gush over all kinds of food!