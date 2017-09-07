With the passing earlier today of hairstyling legend Vidal Sassoon, it got us to thinking about the chances that people take with their hair and how sometimes…well, sometimes those risks don’t pan out so well for them. That’s as true in comics as anywhere else, and in honor of the late Mr. Sassoon, we figured it was as good a time as any to look back on some of comics’ worst hairstyles.
The Five Worst Haircuts in Comics History
