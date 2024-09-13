The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two Preview Picks Up Where Book One’s Cliffhanger Left Off (Exclusive)

ComicBook has an exclusive first look inside The Golem of Venice Beach Book 2, the second and final illustrated book from writer Chanan Beizer and a variety of artists including Vanessa Cardinali, Frank Quitely, David Mack, Nick Dragotta, Howard Chaykin, Dean Haspiel, Jae Lee, Das Pastoras, Juan Jose Ryp, Stan Sakai, and letterer Ferran Delgado. The project is launching on Kickstarter soon, and you can see it right here. Picking up immediately after the cliffhanger that ended Book One, Book Two continues and concludes the epic story about the adventures of a 400-year-old Golem spanning from 16th century Europe, to the horrors of World War II, to modern day Venice Beach, where the Golem has become entangled in a war between a gang and the police.

“Picking up immediately after Book 1’s cliffhanger, in The Golem of Venice Beach: Book 2 we find Adam the Golem in the midst of gang warfare while trying to protect two runaway teens,” said writer and creator Chanan Beizer in a statement. “To make matters worse, Jake comes under the scrutiny of the very same gang while Uncle Steph tries to mend a rift that has formed between Adam and Jake, and things come to a head when Stephan is kidnapped. It’s up to Adam and Jake to save him—but first, Jake must first find a way to make Adam whole again and restore the Golem that has been part of his family legacy for over 400 years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to bring the conclusion of The Golem of Venice Beach to market,” said Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz. “Chanan Biezer’s sophomore release is bolstered by an amazing line-up of talent, and Vanessa Cardenali’s art really shines!”

The Golem of Venice Beach: Book Two is a 184-page oversized deluxe hardcover and features:

A thrilling wrap-around cover suitable for framing by renowned Scottish illustrator Frank Quitely (New X-Men, All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin)

A four-page flashback sequence that completes the emotional depiction of the Golem’s resurrection during World War Two that began in Book 1 by Jae Lee (Seven Sons, Batman/Superman) and colorist June Chung

A unique six-page vision quest sequence of existential exploration by David Mack (Daredevil, New Avengers)

A striking homage to an iconic Sal Buscema pin up from 1973’s groundbreaking Avengers/Defenders War by Spanish painter extraordinaire Das Pastoras (Metabarons)

A nine-page Golem bonus story, featuring the combined talents of Brooklyn-based and Emmy Award winner Dean Haspiel (Covid Cop), the critically acclaimed Juan José Ryp (Frank Miller’s RoboCop), best-selling artist Nick Dragotta (X-Statix), comics legend Howard Chaykin (American Flagg), and superstar Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo)

Kickstarter Exclusive prints, 8″ x 10″ and ready to frame and hang on your wall, featuring art from each of the ten contributing artists in Book Two.

All seven prints from the artists in Book 1 (Michael Allred, Stephen R. Bissette, Vanessa Cardinali, Jae Lee, Nick Pitarra, Paul Pope, and Bill Sienkiewicz)

A Kickstarter Exclusive Hardcover that features a unique signature plate signed by Quitely.

In The Golem of Venice Beach: Book 1, Adam is a Golem, a creature of vengeance and destruction, of violence and death created 400 years ago in Eastern Europe. Today he spends his days adrift on the sunny boardwalks of Venice Beach, the only hope of release from his lonely existence being the clueless Jake Loeb, the sole remaining heir of the Golem’s creator. But when Jake becomes involved with a mysterious tattooed woman and a drug-dealing death worship cult, things get complicated and dangerous for Adam. Golems are not meant to walk the Earth forever. Can Adam make a difference? Can he find peace in the California sun? And can a monster have a soul?

You can check out an exclusive excerpt from the book below.

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two – Preview Page 1

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two – Preview Page 2

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two – Preview Page 3

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two – Preview Page 4

The Golem of Venice Beach Book Two – Preview Page 5