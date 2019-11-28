Comicbook

The Internet Is Outraged At Peppermint Patty For Being Rude During Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving holiday kicks off and everyone prepares to see their family, gorge on turkey, […]

By

As the Thanksgiving holiday kicks off and everyone prepares to see their family, gorge on turkey, and line up for their Black Friday shopping in the cold, another tradition has arrived with the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. A staple of holiday viewing, since it’s one of the few Thanksgiving-themed specials that air during the November holiday, some have started to realize a critical plot point that sends the wrong message, and it all comes down to Peppermint Patty.

Many fans are taking to Twitter to express outrage at the behavior of some of the attendants of the titular meal, specifically how Peppermint Patty acts when she sees the holiday spread. The meal — buttered toast, pretzel sticks, popcorn, jelly beans, and an ice cream sundae — is served at a table in Charlie Brown‘s backyard, and Patty makes her displeasure with the offerings known to all in attendance. Though clearly a message intended for children about one of the tenants of the Thanksgiving holiday, fans have begun expressing their true feelings about Peppermint Patty’s outburst online. We’ve collected some of our favorites here for your enjoyment — consider it our holiday tradition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s your take on Peppermint Patty’s behavior? An over-reaction intended to be the crux of the special’s morality play or a further example of a character being out of touch with her surroundings? Sound off in the comments below and don’t be a Patty when your family gets together.

Finally someone said it

What a grump

RUDE with a capital R

No need for name calling

The Explainer

Let’s settle down

There are two sides to the argument

Some picked up their sword for Peppermint Patty

but not everyone was hearing it

There are bigger questions to ask about that Thanksgiving dinner

In addition to Peppermint Patty’s outburst, there’s a darker side of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving as it reveals a horrifying truth about the beloved bird Woodstock. Woodstock is a cannibal.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts