The Internet Is Outraged At Peppermint Patty For Being Rude During Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving holiday kicks off and everyone prepares to see their family, gorge on turkey, and line up for their Black Friday shopping in the cold, another tradition has arrived with the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. A staple of holiday viewing, since it’s one of the few Thanksgiving-themed specials that air during the November holiday, some have started to realize a critical plot point that sends the wrong message, and it all comes down to Peppermint Patty.

Many fans are taking to Twitter to express outrage at the behavior of some of the attendants of the titular meal, specifically how Peppermint Patty acts when she sees the holiday spread. The meal — buttered toast, pretzel sticks, popcorn, jelly beans, and an ice cream sundae — is served at a table in Charlie Brown‘s backyard, and Patty makes her displeasure with the offerings known to all in attendance. Though clearly a message intended for children about one of the tenants of the Thanksgiving holiday, fans have begun expressing their true feelings about Peppermint Patty’s outburst online. We’ve collected some of our favorites here for your enjoyment — consider it our holiday tradition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s your take on Peppermint Patty’s behavior? An over-reaction intended to be the crux of the special’s morality play or a further example of a character being out of touch with her surroundings? Sound off in the comments below and don’t be a Patty when your family gets together.

Finally someone said it

Gotta love Twitter. Peppermint Patty is finally getting roasted after being so rude and ungrateful on Thanksgiving. Lol — Jason Brow (@jasonhbrow) November 28, 2019

What a grump

RUDE with a capital R

Continuing the tradition of watching #CharlieBrownThanksgiving with my 8 year old daughter. We both agree that Peppermint Patty was so rude to Charlie Brown. Every time she came on the screen we were like pic.twitter.com/HdFhZ6VnqO — NeNe79 (@neisha_neald) November 28, 2019

No need for name calling

Getting to a point where i cant watch a charlie brown thanksgiving bc i cannot take to watch that b*tch peppermint patty be rude to snoopy and charlie brown once again — taylor (@suprjunky) November 26, 2019

The Explainer

Just to save you time, #PeppermintPatty is trending. No she hasn’t come out, and she hasn’t “died”, she just invited her rude ass to Thanksgiving and didn’t appreciate the toast cooking dog, or the popcorn and jellybeans. Folks are pretty mad. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) November 28, 2019

Let’s settle down

How in the world is #PeppermintPatty trending? This has gotten out of hand! Everyone has gone peanuts!!! — C A R I E (@ol_girl9) November 28, 2019

There are two sides to the argument

But getting back to the point, Peppermint Patty was a jerk. Rude, tactless, demanding. That’s part of the total package, though. Some people appreciate her honesty, her unwillingness to compromise herself. Personally, I appreciate that the Peanuts characters aren’t TV perfect. — FriskyWoods (@FriskyWoods) November 28, 2019

Some picked up their sword for Peppermint Patty

This is your annual reminder that, canonically, Peppermint Patty’s family is just her & her dad. So, in the Thanksgiving special when she says her dad has “to go out of town” she’s not being rude – she’s a kid who really needs a place to be for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/2KTGkllbKz — waxtablet (@waxtablet) November 28, 2019

but not everyone was hearing it

Haha I got blocked by someone for defending #PeppermintPatty — 4TG (@4TheGamers2) November 28, 2019

There are bigger questions to ask about that Thanksgiving dinner

#PeppermintPatty is trending because she is assertive but everyone turns a blind eye to Snoopy & Woodstock eating a turkey. Snoopy makes toast for the guests and turkey for him & his friend. Anyone else weirded out by how happy Woodstock is to eat another bird? pic.twitter.com/OINlvNlqKA — Princess Andi (@EmpressAndi) November 28, 2019

In addition to Peppermint Patty’s outburst, there’s a darker side of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving as it reveals a horrifying truth about the beloved bird Woodstock. Woodstock is a cannibal.