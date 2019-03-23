Zendaya Makes a Surprising Guest Appearance on ‘The OA’

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The OA Season Two! When the second part of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s sci-fi thriller hit Netflix this week, it brought with it a surprise appearance from Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya. The highly-anticipated show made it’s grand return and within the first half hour of the premiere, Zendaya shows up in a completely unannounced role. Though her character’s name is never said in the show’s dialogue, she plays a character in an alternate future who lives in some sort of halfway house for those addicted to a new virtual video game.

Eventually, she connects with Karim — a San Francisco detective — who goes on to investigate the mysterious appearance of Prairie (Brit Marling) in their dimension. It’s a smaller role in the grand scheme of things but still a major get for the streaming platform — especially when they were able to keep it under wraps until the show was released. The synopsis for part two of The OA can be found below.

“The “mind-bending” story returns with The OA Part II, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing teen, Michelle Vu. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of Michelle’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.”

The OA Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.

