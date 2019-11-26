The Proud Family Will Begin Work on New Episodes for Disney+ in 2020

Disney+ is already making a habit of reviving fan-favorite shows from the 2000s era Disney Channel as an all-new Lizzie McGuire series is in the works with Hillary Duff returning to the titular role. That’s not the only series making a comeback for the streaming service either as the animated crew of The Proud Family will return potentially as early as next year. Echoing something her co-star Tommy Davidson previously said about the series returning, Jo Marie Payton revealed the news on an appearance on GMA3, seemingly announcing that she’ll begin her recording work for the new episodes soon. When asked if she was anything like her character “Suga Mama” on the series, Payton replied:

“Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge,” Payton replied. “That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.” You can watch the interview in the player below at the 5:00 mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original iteration of the series ran for 52 episodes between 2001-2005.

Kyla Pratt voiced protagonist Penny Proud, a family-oriented teen who often butted heads with father Oscar and bullies The Gross Sisters when attempting to enjoy misadventures with friends Dijonay (Karen Malina White), Sticky (Orlando Brown), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) and “frenemy” LaCienega (Alisa Reyes).

Paula Jai Parker starred as Proud family matriarch Trudy alongside Jo Marie Payton as Henrietta “Suga Mama” Proud, the spunky poodle-owning grandmother with a crush on the Caesar Romero-inspired Papi (Alvaro Guttierez).

The series’ popularity culminated with The Proud Family Movie, a 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie that acted as a finale for the Bruce W. Smith-created series.

Smith, who co-directed animated short film Hair Love — which played in theaters ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 2 — wrote on Twitter the well-received short film proves “there is a real appetite for animated stories featuring characters of color.”

The Toy Story 4 spinoff short series Forky Asks a Question debuted when the service launched on November 12 with other animated originals planned for Disney+ including the CG-animated Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work, the Pixar-produced SparkShorts, Marvel’s What If…? and a revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If there’s a certain other Disney series you want to see make it to the streaming service, you can find out how to request titles by clicking here.

Disney+ is available now for $6.99 per month.

(H/T TV Line)