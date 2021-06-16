The Women of Loki Are Hyping Each Other Up on Instagram

The second episode of Loki, “The Variant,” is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a whole lot of fun and excitement. Warning: Loki episode two spoilers ahead! The episode featured the debut of Sophia Di Martino as “The Variant.” While it’s currently believed that her character is Lady Loki, there are some other theories floating around. No matter who Di Martino is playing, it’s fun to see more women joining the cast. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Yesterday, Mosaku took to Instagram to share photos of her press day outfits, and both Di Martino and Mbatha-Raw hopped in the comments to compliment her. We love seeing Marvel stars support each other!

“@officialloki press looks in quarantine!👗 @shameelahhicks 💄 Me 👩🏿✂️ Me with a care package from @lovingyourhair & @itsraela (hope I did you guys proud),” Mosaku wrote. “You are stunning 💚❤️💚❤️,” Di Martino commented. “The Braids! And that Face 😘 ,” Mbatha-Raw added. You can check out her photos in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunmi Mosaku (@wunmimosaku)

Recently, Mosaku talked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explained why Black Panther is her favorite of the franchise.

“I was a fan from Black Panther,” she explained. “That was my first Marvel film and I loved it. I felt so seen. I felt so excited and I really felt this whole hero and villain [thing]… it wasn’t so clear. It wasn’t basic. I really got Killmonger, I got him! [laughs] I was rooting for him too as well. Then I was just like, ‘I like this world… I like this world.’ … I did not know I was going to like this world, I did not know this world was for me… Then I started watching The Avengers and I started watching everything. My sister was a huge fan beforehand. She was always telling me to watch it and I thought, ‘Mm-mm’ [laughs]. Then I was like, ‘Oh, I get you now, I get you now!’”

