This Is What Bryan Cranston Could Look Like As Mr. Sinister

Earlier this week, Bryan Cranston revealed that he would like to play a Marvel villain.

More specifically, Cranston said that he would like to play Sinister. Following the internet craze set in motion by Cranston’s comment, our friend BossLogic has created an impressive mock-up of what Cranston might look like if he were given there role exclusively for ComicBook.com.

So, what do you think? Are you ready to watch Mister Sinister, Bryan Cranston, terrorize the X-Men in the future? Take a look at the exclusive art work in the gallery below, which also includes BossLogic’s rendition of Hugh Jackman on a poster for Old Man Logan.