Tim Hortons Wins Breakfast with New Blueberry Waffle Sandwich

As if Tim Hortons wasn’t already the most underappreciated fast-casual chain out there, the coffee and breakfast joint has launched a Blueberry Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. Not unlike McDonald’s new Blueberry McGriddle sandwich currently being tested at locations in the Washington D.C. metro area, an Egg Omelet, Sausage Patty, and slice of Cheddar Cheese are sandwiched between two of the chain’s Blueberry Waffles.

Conveniently enough, the chain is also reintroducing its Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, featuring the same items on the inside, only replacing the blueberry outing for a waffle drenched in Maple Syrup. Like any other seasonal item, there’s a good chance these scrumptious breakfast bites are only available for a limited time.

Along with the introduction of the Waffle-based breakfast staples, the chain also happens to be rolling out Jalapeño and Cheddar Omelet Bites and Maple-flavored iced cappucinos and milkshakes. The sandwiches will be available at participating locations for $3.99 while the Omelete Bites carry a suggested price of $3.49.

