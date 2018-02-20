Todd McFarlane Posts New Cover Artwork For Spawn Resurrection #1

Comic book writer and artist Todd McFarlane has posted the first look at another cover for Spawn Resurrection #1 on his facebook page.

This special issue will mark the beginning of a new creative team and a new direction for Spawn. Paul Jenkins wil take over writing duties and Jonboy Meyers will supplies his artistic abilities. The talented duo will also take over the regular series starting with Spawn #251.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The return of Al Simmons, and the start of a brand new era for SPAWN! No one quite knows where Al’s been all this time, but it’s clear he’s come back a changed man. Wiser, stronger, and with the memories from an experience that’s he’s still struggling to understand. Tucked away in a crime-ridden corner of New York City, he’s beginning to forge new alliances, preparing defenses, and testing out his newly acquired powers… because there’s a battle coming, and it’s something that makes the Heaven/Hell thing seem like a petty squabble. So just who did Al piss off so badly while he was away?

Check out the new cover below, and even further down is a 3-page preview in our gallery.

Spawn Resurrection #1 will be on shelves this Wednesday and available for digital download on ComiXology, Google Play and iBooks.

