Internet Reacts to Toys ‘R’ Us’ Final Days

Former toy retailer giant Toys ‘R’ Us is just weeks away from shuttering, announcing last-chance going-out-of-business sales and issuing goodbye notices to shoppers.

In-store liquidation sales were announced in March and by May the company announced their intention to auction off the Toys ‘R’ Us name, the Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot logo, and the Babies ‘R’ Us logo and brand.

Some near-emptied Toys ‘R’ Us stores have increased their discounts to upwards of 50% and 70% off, declaring “everything must go” as business winds down. Other stores have begun to display prominent “for lease” signs as outgoing Toys ‘R’ Us stores ready to vacate their respective premises.

Toys ‘R’ Us employees met with lawmakers in New Jersey earlier this month to push for severance pay after it was learned the company would not be paying severance to its more than 30,000 workers who will lose their jobs as the retailer shuts down, The Washington Post reported.

“This is the story of a company — one of the most iconic in America — that was saddled with so much debt that it could not succeed,” Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said June 1 in the parking lot of a Totowa, N.J. Toys ‘R’ Us store. “And now the big guys are walking away and the workers are left with nothing.”

Employees lay blame on a 2005 leveraged buyout in which new owners private-equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, as well as real estate firm Vornado Realty Trust, saddled Toys ‘R’ Us with more than $5 billion in debt.

The company filed for bankruptcy last year, citing $7.9 billion in debt against $6.6 billion in assets ahead of its March closure of all of its U.S. stores.

A revived KB Toys said in March they hope to launch new stores by Christmas and fill positions with Toys ‘R’ Us employees affected by the closures.

Of Toys ‘R’ Us’ impending end, CEO Dave Brandon said the move comes “as a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

Toys R Us update:

Most of the Toys are gone, many shelves are empty and being sold, half of the store is blocked off due to the emptiness.



AND THERE’S STILL HUNDREDS OF NESS AMIIBO HERE FOR 70% OFF WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/gRIVUZK6Rk — Amiibo Confessions (@ConfessAmiibo) June 17, 2018

Same for the store in my town. There is nothing left but the big stuff and junk knock off toys no one wants. — ? Stephanie ? (@SnuSnuDungeon) June 17, 2018

Remember Toys R Us?



This is them now.



Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/E7LWkjZmFl — (6 DAYS!!! ????) (@pinkynthebrian) June 15, 2018

First we lose Toys-R-Us and now IHOP wants to be fuckin cute and change it’s name to IHOB… wtf — google (@hiitaylorblake) June 11, 2018

Spencer asked to come to Toys R Us after the movie.



This is depressing. pic.twitter.com/ZrPfSe0jIb — Pixel Dan (@PixelDan) June 16, 2018

the day before i turn 18 i make my last purchase at toys r us. this is the REAL coming of age ceremony pic.twitter.com/sCtpheu8jL — Zee’s Pride @ ?❤️ (@discorcl) June 12, 2018

going in a mostly cleared out toys r us was super depressing — mrs brightside (@kelsully7) June 17, 2018

So I bought this at Toys R Us today. pic.twitter.com/KCk00TQaPB — Brick (@HipKidBrick) June 15, 2018

Toys R Us is closing down but at least we have AL’S Toy Barn. pic.twitter.com/mF7yr1WXYu — Cap☆ saw Infinity War x2 (@CaptainGalxy) June 11, 2018

Seeing this makes me sad. So many childhood memories of begging my parents for new toys at ToysRUs. On another note, going out of business but hiring as well? Hmm. pic.twitter.com/yCGkKkBvlu — Nao Higo (@naohigo) June 17, 2018

If i have kids theyre not going to know what Toys R Us is and that makes me pretty sad — ☆ (@ItsStarfire_) June 17, 2018

Toys R Us looks so sad holy shit pic.twitter.com/GhxCROSO10 — bradley. (@bradleyjamess) June 17, 2018

So sad seeing Toys-R-Us close. RIP my childhood pic.twitter.com/JI5FOYC0Pl — Columbus (@Catterton8) June 17, 2018

12 days.. pic.twitter.com/j7KT8ldPA0 — Toys R Us Probs (@ToysRUsProbs) June 17, 2018

think about this: our generation has seen the deaths of Blockbuster AND Toys R Us….. the 90s are dead — elle (@mitsurutenma) June 16, 2018

Since Toys R Us is closing I think it would be awesome if they donated toys to 3rd world countries and foster homes. — Sussana Lara (@sushilara__) June 14, 2018

I popped into the Toys R Us i used to work at. They have a countdown. I am profoundly sad. pic.twitter.com/2N8VmmTe0J — ⚔?Nutty, the Queer Spoony Bard?⚔ (@nintendonut1) June 17, 2018

Experienced sadness at toys r us today and I will miss it even though I was never rich enough to go ): pic.twitter.com/oiXrQ95wAx — Kaleb (@ramirez11_kaleb) June 16, 2018

Who’s turning up at Toys R Us with me before they close?

Do I need a 70% off giant panda? No. Do I want one? Yes. ? pic.twitter.com/ZCnopvBbBh — V Ï X Ë N ? (@_jaded_vixen_) June 17, 2018

geoffrey been wildin since toys r us been bankrupt pic.twitter.com/meYAY00pb9 — domingo (@_tuhron) June 17, 2018

Toys R Us is real sad. pic.twitter.com/P1fDpa3yhV — Bianca Hernandez (@bookhoarding) June 17, 2018

I was at Toys R Us earlier today. Looks like it’s the last days of the Altamonte Springs store. I used to go to this one as a kid all the time in the 80’s and 90’s. Weird knowing that it will no longer be there. #toysrus pic.twitter.com/dIf2YhmYbK — ?Jon Weber? (@jonweber) June 16, 2018

Toys R Us home page has made me all kinds of sad ? pic.twitter.com/zLpeKcWFw1 — Kerenza (@Leighgurl4) June 16, 2018