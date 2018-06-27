Toys R Us Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Store’s Final Days

It’s a sad time for Toys R Us fans. The retailer will close all of its remaining U.S. stores on Friday, June 29, marking the end of its 70-year run.

While Toys R Us has been in the liquidation process for a few months now, as the end nears many fans have been taking to social media to share their memories, feelings, stories, and even final, bittersweet purchases at a store that, for many, was not just an integral part of their childhoods but of American culture itself.

And it isn’t just the young-at-heart who are feeling sad about Toys R Us’s final days. The retailer took to its official Twitter today to remind shoppers that the store was in its final four days with a short video of a woman talking about how the closure was sad for her young grandson.

Friday will mark the visible end of a process that began nine months ago when Toys R Us initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That filing was intended to shed around $5 billion in debt and reinvest the money from debt payment into the stores. However, in March the company converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy and announced that it would close all of its U. S. stores and then stopped website sales shortly thereafter and while some Toys R Us locations have already closed — many spotted with “For Lease” signs posted outside — Twitter has become a space for something of a living wake for the remaining stores.

Read on for Toys R Us fans reacting to the final days of the beloved toy store from those don’t want to grow up and who will always be Toys R Us kids.

Just worked my last shift at Toys R Us. Really breaks my heart to leave my Toys family. I’ve worked with some great people over the past 4 years. I’m really going to miss everyone & wish everyone the best in your next jobs. — Jason Jarrett (@Jason_USMC) June 24, 2018

Last Toys R Us purchase EVERRR pic.twitter.com/XtvOqt4X2T — Ash ? (@bunnehhoodie) June 25, 2018

The Thomas merch in my ToysRus is almost gone. I could pick up what was left.



R.I.P. ToysRus….. You’ll always be part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/L7hxXAKy4t — TheMrtraintrack (@TraintrackMr) June 23, 2018

to celebrate the life of toys r us, may we have a moments silence for our other fallen heroes pic.twitter.com/Oc0QwN8Ear — splish (@OliverGrundy2) June 24, 2018

Sad at the fact that I didnt have a child that I could have taken to Toy R Us in this era. Kids today never knew how important that store meant. #LastOfTheOGs #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/YCYHMQVkty — Khiry (@Ktwist10) June 25, 2018

My local Toys R Us shut down today. As I drove away for the last time I could see Geoffrey the Giraffe standing on his back legs and burning alive as a sad piano rendition of the Toys R Us jingle played pic.twitter.com/8AKpofSVeT — ?Billy Reed? (@OfficialBilly_R) June 25, 2018

Came to pay our final respects to Toys R Us and found the employees filled it with memes pic.twitter.com/bprMLqCOCY — Ashley Nichols Art (@AshNicholsArt) June 21, 2018

the saddest thing about all the toys r us stores closing is finally having to accept that i will officially never be chosen to do one of those things where you run through the store and put whatever you can in your basket in the allotted time and get it for free — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 25, 2018

