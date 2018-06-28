Toys R Us Releases Final Last Day Message To Shoppers

It seems like it is finally time to say goodbye to Toys “R” Us, and the longtime toy retailer released a new message to fans before the doors close for good.

The aisles of various Toys “R” Us’ around the United States have been looking increasingly bare, and as we come to the last day the former toy giant is open they released a video of fans saying bye to the store that kickstarted being a Toys “R” Us kid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Toys R Us Closing Sale Final Day of Shopping all remaining US store Locations close closing. #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus #toyrus.”

Fans are sharing their own photos of local stores, which if still open are looking pretty sparse, with some even having their entrance signs removed.

CEO Dave Brandon was quite disappointed things came to this in his official statement on the closings.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys “R” Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

Now recent reports indicate there could be some hope for a Toys “R” Us revival, but that would be a reboot of the store chain as opposed to saving the stores that are already there. In that case, the brand could return, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Let us know your favorite memory from Toys “R” Us in the comments!