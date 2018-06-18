WWE’s Zack Ryder Shares Goodbye Note from Toys ‘R’ Us

Retailer Toys “R” Us is entering its final weeks of liquidation and now the company is sending goodbye notes to shoppers — including WWE star Zack Ryder.

Ryder shared a post to his Instagram this weekend featuring the message he received — presumably via email — thanking customers for their business and asking them to promise to never grow up.

“Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent aunt, uncle, brother and sister who’s built a couch-cushion rocket ship, made up a hero adventure, or invented something gooey. Promise us just this one thing: Don’t ever grow up. Play on!” the message reads.

“Don’t worry @toysrus… I won’t ever grow up,” Ryder captioned the post.

The sad, sentimental message in Toys “R” Us’ message is just another grim reminder that the end is year for the toy store giant. On Friday, the company made posts on both its official Twitter and Facebook accounts signaling that liquidations had entered the homestretch while signage in the store featured in the post prominently declared “Last 14 Days”.

A few weeks prior, some Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us were spotted with For Lease signs, the stores themselves closed having apparently sold through their stock and subjecting them to an earlier final closure than other locations. The company has also been selling off their intellectual property, including the logo, domain names, and iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe.

While it will be some time before the overall company’s final fate plays out, these last days of the brick and mortar retail stores is one of the remaining elements of a bankruptcy journey that began back in September 2017. It was announced at that time that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move intended to allow the company the flexibility to deal with his significant debt and improve operations. However, in March of this year, the courts allowed the company to convert its Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a straight liquidation signaling the end of Toys “R” Us.

