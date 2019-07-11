Twitter Stops Working and People Aren’t Happy

Pull the fire alarms, call the authorities, and make sure your tech-bro friends are OK, because Twitter is out of service at the moment. According to a new report from CNET, outages of the social media platform are occurring throughout both the US and the UK, with many people left unable to access their timelines.

Twitter has yet to comment on the outage publicly, but their status page has updated about the service disruption and claims they are currently investigating the technical issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening,” their status update reads. Meanwhile, the website DownDetector.com has reported that the site went dark as of 2:46 pm ET. They also reported that Reddit was down for a short time earlier today, but that site has returned to function correctly.

As with any social media platform going dark, users are immediately jumping to other sites to complain about the outage. Others are having fun with the outrage, mocking people who are freaking out because they are unable to access their Twitter accounts.

We will update this page with more information as it becomes available. But if you see our tweets sometime soon, at least you’ll know that they’re back up and running.