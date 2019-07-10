You Can Now Order Five Pounds of Twizzlers, Just in Case You’re Really Hungry

Move along, Red Vines — this is strictly a Twizzlers post. Fans of the classic licorice twists may be elated to know they can now order bulk quantities straight from the factory — and when we say bulk, we mean bulk. As of this afternoon, Hershey’s has updated their website so that fans can order a five-pound box chock full of Twizzlers.

The new size offering is a part of Hershey’s “Fresh From The Factory” initiative, which promises that the products you preorder with the bright yellow label are shipped to you from the factory within five days of the candy actually coming off the production line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A pre-order for the five-pound Twizzlers box is now live and you can pre-order a box (or two, we won’t judge) here. The Hershey’s site says the red twists will be shipped out by August 12th and are only available while supplies last. The full product description straight from the Hershey’s site for the new Twizzlers size is below.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying TWIZZLERS fresh from the factory line – available now for a limited time! TWIZZLERS is the funniest, floppiest, most unserious-iest candy there is, and that twist you love to love is now coming from the factory to your taste buds in just days. This 5-pound container of TWIZZLERS is sure to bring a smile, especially when it’s only a few days from the source. Preorder yours now WHILE SUPPLIES LAST for shipment by August 12, 2019.”

The news comes on the heels of Hershey’s announcing they’re re-releasing orange creamsicle-filled Twizzlers for the summer. First introduced in 2017 as Twizzler’s “Flavors of America” marketing campaign, the dark horse treats are returning to the shelves for a limited time. There’s no indication as of now of Twizzler’s re-launching the same type of campaign.

Are you a Red Vines or Twizzlers person? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over food!