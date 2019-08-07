Tyson Launches Chicken Chips Any’tizers

While some are living in 2019, Tyson is living in the distant future. Within the past week, the frozen dinners company has launched a massive marketing push for their latest frozen offering — Chicken Chips. A part of the food manufacturers wildly popular Any’tizers line, the name of the product is a bit misleading. Rather than being an actual potato chip or shelf-stable snack, Chicken Chips are essentially a flattened chicken nugget in the shape of, say, a Dorito or corn chip.

The frozen appetizers — or main course meal, if you’re feeling it — come in three, chip-typical flavors including BBQ, Ranch, and Cheddar & Sour Cream.

Is it chicken or a chip? You’re overthinking this, you must be hungry. The new Tyson® Any’tizers® Chicken Chips are here.https://t.co/FCCKN5ANkX — Tyson Brand (@TysonBrand) July 24, 2019

“The lines between snacking and meals are blurring,” Tyson marketing boss Colleen Hall said in a press release. “Chicken Chips are a great option that can be enjoyed throughout the day and come in popular flavors that offer the perfect amount of crisp, inspired by chips, one of America’s longstanding favorite snacks.”

