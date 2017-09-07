U.S. Army Comic Out Today Celebrates “Real Heroes”

Taking a page out of The Avengers‘ playbook, Bluewater Productions–whose American Defenders: The U.S. Army is out this week–is promoting the book with a press release touting the Army as “real heroes and, indeed, comparing them to the stars of the record-breaking box office smash that debuted in the U.S. this weekend.”From the cold of Valley Forge in the American Revolution, to the burning temperatures of the deserts of the Middle East, the Army of the United States of America has defended freedom, pushed back tyranny and helped make the world a safer place,” Bluewater says in its press release, which touts the book as available in direct market comic shops, the bookstore market and digitally on the Nook, Kindle and iPad.The publisher have traditionally enjoyed more success outside of the direct market than they have within; while the publisher has drawn fire from comics critics of both its content and its business practices, it generally chooses subject matter of general interest outside of the superhero comics market and Bluewater is able to generate mainstream media attention and strong sales in the bookstore market.Bluewater have been getting increasingly political in recent years, with their Political Power biographies selling well and an announced Soldier of Fortune comic combining with an upcoming graphic novel about the hunt for Osama bin Laden to paint a picture of a very history- and military-based business plan.