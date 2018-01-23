Comicbook

The Internet Reacts to Death of Ursula K. Le Guin

The science fiction and fantasy world lost an icon today, with the passing of author Ursula K. Le […]

By

The science fiction and fantasy world lost an icon today, with the passing of author Ursula K. Le Guin at age 88.

According to The New York Times, Le Guin died Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon as confirmed by her son.

Le Guin earned a legion of fans over the years with her diverse depictions of science fiction and fantasy, including The Left Hand of Darkness and the Earthsea series of books. Her work has been adapted in many ways over the years, including the 2002 series The Lathe of Heaven and the Studio Ghibli film Tales from Earthsea.

Since news of her passing surfaced online, the internet has been coming out in full-force to honor Le Guin, and her profound impact in the world of fiction. Here are some of those responses.

