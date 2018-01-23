The Internet Reacts to Death of Ursula K. Le Guin

The science fiction and fantasy world lost an icon today, with the passing of author Ursula K. Le Guin at age 88.

According to The New York Times, Le Guin died Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon as confirmed by her son.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Le Guin earned a legion of fans over the years with her diverse depictions of science fiction and fantasy, including The Left Hand of Darkness and the Earthsea series of books. Her work has been adapted in many ways over the years, including the 2002 series The Lathe of Heaven and the Studio Ghibli film Tales from Earthsea.

Since news of her passing surfaced online, the internet has been coming out in full-force to honor Le Guin, and her profound impact in the world of fiction. Here are some of those responses.

@McKelvie

88 is a good age though. A good life. — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) January 23, 2018

@FrontierEvan

Melancholy. She was a brilliant voice. Reading Ursula K. Le Guin can encourage you to be a better human, to see the suffering you are complicit in creating but also the beauty we are capable of achieving together. https://t.co/mXIgK1AYVp — Evan Preston (@FrontierEvan) January 23, 2018

@leahmcelrath

#UrsulaLeGuin is dead.



Damn it.



May she rest in peace and power.https://t.co/1ugLNzkrhq — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) January 23, 2018

@masanbol

ursula k. le guin was the most important science fiction writer in the last 100 years. rest in power. — ötterdämmerung (@masanbol) January 23, 2018

@LCWAllingham

Ursula K. Le Guin was a bright light in scifi and fantasy for many readers and a role model for many writers. She will be missed but her words will live on. — Lindsey CW Allingham (@LCWAllingham) January 23, 2018

@OmanReagan

Oh gods no. A heartbreaking loss in a time when we need her the most. Rest in power. https://t.co/CkRatb2kjX — M.P. (@OmanReagan) January 23, 2018

@rebecca_savill

Ursula K. Le Guin was brilliant, inspiring, visionary. This really hurts. — Rebecca Savill (@rebecca_savill) January 23, 2018

@shingworks

RIP Ursula K. Le Guin :[ Some of the first adult books I read as a child… her stories always unsettled me, which is the feeling you get when you learn to see the world in a different way. Please read some of her books if you haven’t already. — Der-shing Helmer (@shingworks) January 23, 2018

@HarriedWizard

Ursula K. Le Guin isn’t gone. She’s transcended.



Someone tells you otherwise, they’re wrong. — Harry Dresden (@HarriedWizard) January 23, 2018

@NeilHimself