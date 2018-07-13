‘Warcraft’ Director to Helm New Comic Book Movie

Warcraft director Duncan Jones has his next big movie and it is based on a comic book.

Jones took to Twitter to tease the upcoming film, which he won’t reveal any specific details of, other than the fact that it is a comic book movie and more details will follow. “A little nervous about this, but hell, nervous is where the fun is,” Jones wrote. “I’m going to be making a comic book movie next! A pretty special one. That’s the initial tease… Second tease to come in a few days!”

A little nervous about this, but hell, nervous is where the fun is!

I’m going to be making a comic book movie next! A pretty special one.

That’s the initial tease… Second tease to come in a few days! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 12, 2018

While the guesses naturally poured in in response to Duncan’s cryptic Twitter tease, another director chimed in with excited support.

“I know what it is and I’m excited,” Edgar Wright replied. Check out the response below.

I know what it is and I’M excited. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 12, 2018

When the Baby Driver director was asked why he gets to know and the world doesn’t, he gave a funny response to the fan. “All Brits are telepaths,” Wright said. “We’ve been texting with our brains for weeks now.”

There is no official word (or any additional word at all, for that matter) on what type of comic book movie Duncan will direct. It can be a DC film, and Marvel movie, or otherwise. With San Diego Comic Con on the horizon, it is possible Duncan will be part of an announcement of sorts during a panel. Perhaps he is linking up with Skybound for a new Amazon film? Perhaps he is taking on one of the many upcoming DC Films rumored to be in development? Time will tell.

What type of comic book movie do you want to see Jones helm? Do you think, based on his resume of Warcraft or Moon, there is a particular character which is right for the director? Share you thoughts in the comment section!